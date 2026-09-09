LIV Golf Files For Bankruptcy: Jon Rahm, DeChambeau Among Stars Owed Millions

LIV Golf has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, US, less than five years after staging its first event and creating a major divide in professional golf, according to reports.

The filing, made on Tuesday, provides a rare insight into the league's financial position as it looks to restructure its operations and continue under a new business plan, Reuters reported.

The bankruptcy filing estimates LIV Golf's assets at between $100 million and $500 million, while its liabilities range from $500 million to $1 billion. It also lists several high-profile golfers as creditors with millions of dollars in unsecured claims still owed to them.

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Jon Rahm has the largest claim among the players at $7.5 million, followed by Bryson DeChambeau at $5.7 million. Dustin Johnson is listed at $5.5 million, Australia's Cameron Smith at $4.8 million, England's Tyrrell Hatton at $3.4 million and Brooks Koepka at $1.7 million. Koepka left LIV Golf at the start of 2026, the report stated.

Why Is LIV Golf Filing For Bankruptcy?

The Chapter 11 filing does not mean LIV Golf is shutting down. Instead, the league is using the process to restructure its finances and continue operating as a competitor to the PGA Tour under a new business model.

LIV Golf was backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund from its launch in 2022 until April this year, when the sovereign wealth fund decided to step away. The change in financial backing has played a significant role in LIV's current restructuring.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil issued a letter to fans following the filing, making it clear that the league intends to continue staging tournaments.

O'Neil said LIV plans to retain events in several popular international destinations, including Australia, South Africa, Mexico, Hong Kong and England. The league also intends to continue holding tournaments in the United States.

The bankruptcy filing therefore represents a restructuring exercise rather than the end of LIV Golf.

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