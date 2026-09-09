Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squad For One-Day Series Vs Australia A

India's star fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming home series against Australia A, although his participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

The all-rounder has been named in India's one-day squad for the three-match series against Australia A in Puducherry. His inclusion will be closely monitored, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it clear that Pandya's availability is conditional on him being declared fit.

The India A series will feature two multi-day matches followed by three one-day games. The selectors have picked separate squads for the two formats, with several players featuring across both teams.

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Hardik Pandya's Fitness In Focus

Pandya's addition to the India A one-day squad provides an important boost to the side, but the fitness caveat remains the key talking point.

The 32-year-old has had a carefully managed workload in recent years, particularly because of his history of fitness concerns. His inclusion in the India A setup could provide an opportunity to assess his match readiness ahead of India's upcoming assignments.

Pandya has been included alongside several established names in the one-day squad, which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Devdutt Padikkal has been named vice-captain, while Sai Sudharsan is also part of the squad.

India A Squad For Australia A Series

For the multi-day matches, Devdutt Padikkal will captain the side, with Sai Sudharsan serving as his deputy. The squad includes Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra.

Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan(WK), Nachiket Bhute and V Vyshak are also part of the multi-day squad.

The one-day squad features a strong mix of youth and experience. Along with Pandya, it includes Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Gurjapneet Singh and Yash Thakur.

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