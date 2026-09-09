Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Recreate 80s Bollywood Magic With AI

A new social media trend has caught the attention of netizens, with celebrity couples giving their own twist to the popular AI-based trend.

Kiara Advani recently joined the viral trend of creating AI-generated pictures inspired by the 1980s. The actor shared a retro-style portrait featuring herself and her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, giving fans a glimpse of how the couple might have looked in the era of classic Bollywood.

In the AI-created image, Sidharth can be seen in a double-denim outfit paired with dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, wears a bright pink dress with puffed sleeves and accessorises her look with large hoop earrings and bangles. The styling gives the picture a distinctly vintage Bollywood feel.

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Kiara also added the song Samjho Na from Sidharth's upcoming film The Vvaan to the Instagram post.

Fans Compare Kiara And Sidharth To Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

The retro picture quickly grabbed attention online, with fans praising the couple's vintage look. Several users left comments appreciating their appearance, while one fan compared the pair to another popular Bollywood duo, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

The comments also reflected how well the couple's styling matched the classic 1980s aesthetic.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in February 2023. They later celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai. In 2025, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah.

Kiara And Sidharth's Upcoming Films

Kiara was last seen in Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which also starred Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth. The film reportedly earned Rs 338 crore worldwide so far against a reported budget of Rs 500 crore.

Sidharth will next appear in The Vvaan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy thriller is scheduled to release on September 25.

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