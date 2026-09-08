Bandra Fair 2026: Complete Guide To Dates, Novena, Masses, Food And How To Reach

Mumbai's historic Bandra neighbourhood will come alive this September as the annual Bandra Fair brings pilgrims and visitors to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, or Mount Mary Church, in a celebration of faith, tradition, food and community.

The Fair is believed to have roots stretching back more than 300 years, making it one of Mumbai's enduring annual traditions. It will be held from Sunday, September 13, to Sunday, September 20.

The annual celebration coincides with the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and draws thousands of pilgrims and visitors from Mumbai and beyond.

Bandra Fair 2026: Religious Significance

At the centre of the celebrations is the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, where devotees gather for prayers, religious ceremonies and special Masses.

The celebrations include a nine-day novena, a period of prayer leading up to the feast, making the event particularly significant for devotees.

The Basilica remains the spiritual heart of the fair, with visitors encouraged to maintain the prayerful atmosphere and follow arrangements made for the safe and orderly movement of pilgrims.

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What To Expect At Bandra Fair

The fair stretches around the Mount Mary Steps, with stalls offering religious articles, candles, books, garments, souvenirs, toys, snacks and traditional sweets.

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Food Is Another Major Attraction

Visitors can sample traditional treats associated with the fair, including the popular Kadio Bodio, along with other local sweets and snacks.

Families can also expect games, amusement rides and entertainment, adding a festive dimension to the religious celebrations.

Over generations, the celebration has become an important part of Bandra's cultural heritage.

How To Reach Mount Mary

By train : Bandra station is accessible via Mumbai's Western and Harbour lines. Passengers travelling on the Central Line can change at Dadar.

: Bandra station is accessible via Mumbai's Western and Harbour lines. Passengers travelling on the Central Line can change at Dadar. By metro : Travellers can take the Aqua Line to Santacruz, walk to Santacruz railway station and take a local train to Bandra.

: Travellers can take the Aqua Line to Santacruz, walk to Santacruz railway station and take a local train to Bandra. By bus/auto : BEST buses, including Route 214, serve the Mount Mary area. Auto-rickshaws are also available from Bandra station.

: BEST buses, including Route 214, serve the Mount Mary area. Auto-rickshaws are also available from Bandra station. By air: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is a short drive from the Basilica.

Visitors may prefer to arrive between 10 am and 6 pm to avoid the busiest periods.

Given Mumbai's September weather, carrying an umbrella and staying prepared for rain is advisable.

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