On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From BJP Leaders, Actors And Politicians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, with birthday wishes pouring in from the President, Vice President, senior cabinet colleagues and public figures.
President Droupadi Murmu, extending greetings, said Modi had "established many new standards of good governance" during his 25 years as chief minister and prime minister and had given "unprecedented pace and new direction" to inclusive development.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ…
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She prayed for his good health and long life so that he could continue his mission of nation-building.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said India was "shining as a bright spot in the world" under Modi's leadership, noting that "over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2026
He praised Modi's initiatives branding backward districts as "Aspirational Districts", border villages as "Vibrant and First Villages", and the northeast as "Ashtalakshmi," saying these had turned geographical marginalisation into empowerment.
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Home Minister Amit Shah called Modi a symbol of "tireless hard work, sacrifice and foresight," describing his life as "a saga of penance, sacrifice and unwavering resolve." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Modi "all success, good health and many more years in the service of our people," adding that he continued to "inspire globally through your ideas and achievements."
अथक परिश्रम, त्याग और दूरदर्शिता के प्रतीक प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2026
कर्म को साधना और राष्ट्रसेवा को जीवन का ध्येय बनाकर चलने वाले मोदी जी का जीवन तप, त्याग और अटूट संकल्प की गाथा है। सेवा और समर्पण से भरी उनकी यात्रा करोड़ों देशवासियों…
Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari also posted greetings, with Gadkari praying for Modi's good health and expressing hope that India would once again attain the status of "vishwaguru" (world leader) under his leadership.
Birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji. May you continue to lead us towards #ViksitBharat 2047. #HappyBirthdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/jqsLN8QshE— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 16, 2026
???????? राष्ट्र प्रथम की प्रेरणा के साथ देशवासियों के कल्याण हेतु विगत पाँच दशकों से अधिक काल से अनवरत कार्य करने वाले विश्व के सबसे लोकप्रिय नेता हमारे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।???? आपके नेतृत्व में देश से भय, भूख और भ्रष्टाचार पूरी तरह समाप्त… pic.twitter.com/X8o8PACnpK— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2026
Actress and former education minister Smriti Irani hailed Modi as "the People's Prime Minister," while commerce minister Piyush Goyal shared a video titled "The Timeless Words of PM Modi."
To the People's Prime Minister, whose every moment is devoted to the service of Maa Bharati and the people.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 16, 2026
Wishing @NarendraModi ji a very happy birthday! Thank you for reminding an entire generation what it looks like to put the country above everything else. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/WKbCyu9R77
Wishes also came from outside politics.
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Actor Janhvi Kapoor called Modi "India's visionary Prime Minister."
Wishing India's visionary Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Sir, a very Happiest Birthday ????#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RXgXxLaHdI— Jahnavi Kapoor (@JanhvikapoorFC_) September 17, 2026
While actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, posting a day ahead of the birthday, described Modi as "our friend, friend of society" and wished him "great well-being, love, happiness, peace and a very healthy long life."
Wishing you in advance before it gets lost in the flood of good well wishes tomorrow. How do you like the idea Sirji?— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 16, 2026
Many happy returns of the day for our friend, friend of society, hon'ble PM @narendramodi. May you be blessed with great well-being,love, happiness, peace & a… pic.twitter.com/oL57QKRQnv
The greetings came from across the political and cultural spectrum.
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