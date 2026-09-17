Smallcap Stock Below Rs 100: Imagicaaworld Share Price Falls 4% After Novotel-Juniper Hotels Deal

Smallcap Stock Below Rs 100: Share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. fell nearly 4% in early trade on Thursday, Sept. 17 after the theme park company announced on Wednesday that it will sell its five-star resort 'Novotel Imagica' to Juniper Hotels Ltd. for Rs 248 crore. The proceeds from the sale are intended to help Imagicaaworld meet its long-term capital requirements.

On Thursday, shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. opened at Rs 53.30 against a previous close of Rs 52.99 and extended losses to hit an intraday low of Rs 50.70 apiece so far during the session. The smallcap stock, currently prices under Rs 100 last traded 3.55% lower at Rs 51.11 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a rise of 0.36% in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The company commands a market cap of Rs 2,892.12 crore, according to stock exchaneg data.

'Novotel Imagica'-Juniper Hotels Deal

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With the proceeds, Imagicaa will aid its long-term requiremrnt to steer expansion plans which include expanding the park business geographically, adding attractions in existing locations, and aiding the indoor entertainment foray, while keeping its overall debt position on the lower side. Novotel Imagica is situated next to the Imagicaa Theme Park and Water Park on the Khopoli-Pali Road, off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., has a turnover and net worth of Rs. 35,900 lakh and Rs 1,329.19 crore respectively, as on March 31, 2026. Juniper Hotels Ltd. has a consolidated turnover and net worth of Rs. 1,069 crore and Rs. 2,868 crore respectively in the previous financial year ending March 31, 2026, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

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