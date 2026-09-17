Paytm Shares Rise After UPI MDR Framework; Dolat Capital Sees 25% Upside — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

The brokerage firm Dolat Capital has maintained Buy rating on One 97 Communicationsl Ltd. with a DCF based target price of Rs 2,240, implying a potential upside of 25% from the reports current market price of Rs 1,790.

The brokerags believes that UPI merchant discount rate provides a meaningful earnings tailwinds as the new framework provides opportunity for revenue for Paytm from both consumer side (market share of ~6.5%) as well as revenue share opportunities from banks on merchant acquirer side (~21.5% market share), resulting in overall incremental revenue ranging from Rs 700 crore to Rs 950 crore (this varies as sharing of MDR with TPAP would be negotiated).

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Overall, Dolat Capital has raised FY27E/FY28E earnings estimates by 13.6%/29.6% respectively, and introduce FY29E estimates with earnings per share of Rs 45 (+25% YoY).

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