Rentomojo Shares Make Strong Debut, List With Over 19% Premium At Rs 482.45 Apiece On NSE

Rentomojo shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Thursday after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Rentomojo IPO listing date was today, 17 September 2026.

Rentomojo shares were listed at Rs 482.45 apiece on NSE, a premium of 19.42% to the issue price of Rs 404 per share.

On BSE, Rentomojo shares were listed with 18.81% premium at Rs 480 per share.

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Rentomojo IPO listing today was largely in line with the Street estimates as indicted by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Rentomojo IPO GMP today signalled a listing premium of over 20%.

The public issue was open for subscription from September 9 to September 11, while the IPO allotment date was September 15. Rentomojo IPO listing date is September 17, and the shares have been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Rentomojo IPO price band was set at Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share. The company raised Rs 1,255.57 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.74 crore shares of Rs 1,105.57 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Rentomojo IPO registrar.



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