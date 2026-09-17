Syrma SGS, Kaynes Tech, Dixon Shares Rally: Semiconductor Stocks In Focus As SEMICON India Begins

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing stocks were in sharp demand on Thursday, September 17, as SEMICON India 2026 gets underway in New Delhi, putting India's chip manufacturing ambitions firmly in the spotlight.

Syrma SGS Technology was the standout mover, gaining 8.40% in early trade. Kaynes Technology India rose 4.90%, while Dixon Technologies advanced 1.78%, and Avalon rose over 2.5%.

The moves come as the fifth edition of SEMICON India opens in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day event, which runs from September 17 to 19 under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.” The event is bringing together more than 600 exhibitors, 300 international companies and participants from over 40 countries.

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The Union Cabinet had approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of ₹1.275 lakh crore in July, with the programme designed to develop a broader semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem across six areas.

The policy push is particularly relevant for electronics manufacturing services and semiconductor companies that are expanding into areas such as advanced packaging, testing and component localisation.

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