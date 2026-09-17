Asset Reconstruction IPO Listing: Shares Debut Flat At Rs 139 On NSE, BSE

Asset Reconstruction IPO Listing Today: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) made its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 17, with shares listing at Rs 139 per share, in line with the IPO issue price of Rs 139.

On the BSE, the stock also listed at Rs 139 per share, marking no premium or discount to the issue price.

The Rs 732.97 crore IPO was subscribed 20.10 times overall, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

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Asset Reconstruction IPO Subscription

The Asset Reconstruction IPO received strong investor demand during the bidding period, with the issue subscribed 20.10 times overall.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 3.39 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw 15.69 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 52.65 times/

Asset Reconstruction IPO Issue Details

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) raised Rs 732.97 crore through the IPO. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.27 crore shares.

Since the issue comprised only an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The money raised will accrue to the selling shareholders.

The book-building issue has a price band of Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share, with the company's shares listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Book-running lead manager were IIFL Capital Services Ltd, while the registrar for the issue was MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Asset Reconstruction Company: About The Company

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) that acquires stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and works on resolution strategies aimed at maximising recoveries and optimising asset value.

Incorporated in February 2002, the company received its RBI certificate of registration in August 2003 to commence securitisation and asset reconstruction operations. It is recognised as the first ARC incorporated in India.

The company operates across three key business verticals — Corporate Loans, SME and Other Loans, and Retail Loans.

Its operations include the acquisition of single-credit and portfolio-based stressed secured and unsecured assets, followed by resolution, restructuring, enforcement, settlement and collection strategies depending on the underlying assets.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Financial Performance

Asset Reconstruction Company reported growth across key financial parameters in FY26.

Its total income increased 26% to Rs 785.08 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 623.40 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 15% to Rs 407.84 crore from Rs 355.32 crore during the same period.

EBITDA increased to Rs 588.93 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 491.88 crore in FY25.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 4,460.85 crore as of March 31, 2026, up from Rs 3,263.82 crore a year earlier. Net worth increased to Rs 3,079.39 crore from Rs 2,767.80 crore during the same period.

Asset Reconstruction IPO: What Investors Should Watch

With the stock now listed, investors will track the share price relative to its Rs 139 issue price, along with trading volumes and the company's ability to sustain growth in income and profitability.

The company's performance will also be closely linked to its ability to acquire, manage and resolve stressed assets, recover dues and expand its presence across corporate, SME and retail loan segments.

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