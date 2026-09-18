Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Sixth-Week Run Gives Spiritual Drama A Big Edge

Hanuman Ansh continues its phenomenal box-office run, with the devotional drama earning significantly more than Yash-starrer Toxic on Thursday. While Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6.25 crore on Day 42, Toxic raked in Rs 14 lakh on Day 23 in India.

The devotional film earned a staggering Rs 6.11 crore more than the Yash starrer, highlighting its extraordinary staying power at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Shows Sixth-Week Momentum

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6.25 crore net on Day 42, across 9,160 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 243.38 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 287.40 crore.

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The Day 42 collection represents a 4.2% jump from the previous day's Rs 6 crore, underlining the film's strong momentum even in its sixth week. With this the spiritual film raked an overall Rs 80. 25 crore on week sixth.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 42, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 309.15 crore.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 19% on Day 42. Morning shows registered 7.92% occupancy, which increased to 17.46% in the afternoon and 22.08% in the evening. Night shows witnessed occupancy reaching an impressive 20.69%.

The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given its reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. Hanuman Ansh opened to just Rs 10 lakh on its first day but gradually gained momentum through positive word of mouth.

Toxic Day 23 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 14 lakh net in India on Day 23, across 219 shows. The figure represents a decline from the Rs 13 lakh earned on Day 22. With this the film raked in Rs 1.39 crore in its third week.

With its Day 23 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 249.63 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 297.92 crore. The film's total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 341.67 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 4 lakh crore from 42 shows, meanwhile the Kannada version collected Rs 10 lakh from 177 shows.

Hanuman Ansh's Strong Run Despite Smaller Release

The comparison becomes more notable when the scale of the two releases is taken into account. Toxic was released across multiple languages and had a significantly wider theatrical footprint, while Hanuman Ansh built its box-office run gradually despite a much smaller initial release.

The trend was visible earlier in their theatrical runs as well. On Day 7, Toxic earned Rs 7.85 crore net from 12,894 shows. On the same calendar day, Hanuman Ansh, then on Day 26, collected Rs 8.50 crore from 7,008 shows, almost half the number of shows. Earlier comparisons also showed Hanuman Ansh posting higher daily collections than Toxic despite having fewer shows on their respective days.

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Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film, set in post-independence Goa, was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.

Toxic released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, opened strongly at the box office, but its daily collections declined considerably after its opening week. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh, has continued to benefit from its extended theatrical run, with its Day 42 collection pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 309.15 crore.

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