OpenAI Introduces Astra For Law To Power AI Workflows For Legal Professionals

OpenAI has introduced Astra for Law, a new AI foundation designed for law firms and legal technology companies to build specialised products and workflows for professional legal work.

Astra for Law combines GPT-6 Astra with settings, tools, and context tailored for legal analysis and writing. It also includes a legal search index that can be used to find relevant authorities and support legal research.

Legal Research And Analysis

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The new legal search index can search US case law, statutes, regulations, court rules, and administrative decisions across a corpus of more than 230 million URLs, with sources added daily. OpenAI said its work with Free Law Project brings more than 99.9% of published US precedential case law into the research experience.

In OpenAI's testing of 200 US legal research questions, Astra for Law passed the overall correctness check on 54% of questions, compared with 38.7% for GPT-6 Astra using web search alone at the highest reasoning effort.

OpenAI said Astra for Law also found 24% more reference cases on case-law-focused questions and retrieved up to 54% more relevant passages from the correct court opinions.

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Built For End-To-End Legal Workflows

Beyond research, Astra for Law is designed to apply legal analysis to client facts, develop arguments and deal terms, and identify weaknesses and uncertainty. This includes distinguishing a court's holding from other observations, addressing cases that weaken an argument, and explaining how contractual exceptions can shift risk between parties.

OpenAI is also working with law firms to build customised AI tools around their own precedents, methods and expertise. Examples include agreement analysis, deal diligence and tools supporting companies preparing to go public.

Astra for Law will initially be offered to selected law firms through Trusted Access in ChatGPT and Codex and will come to the API soon. It will appear as GPT-6 Astra Law in the model picker and as gpt-6-astra-law in the API.

OpenAI is also launching 26 partner-built plugins connecting ChatGPT with specialist legal tools and knowledge, while making ChatGPT for Word generally available to help lawyers proofread, suggest edits, and flag formatting issues.

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