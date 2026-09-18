TRAI Tightens Spam Rules: Telcos To Re-Verify High-Risk Numbers, AI Calls In Focus

TRAI Spam Rules: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a fresh set of measures to strengthen the detection and prevention of spam calls and messages, including tighter scrutiny of numbers identified as having a high probability of spam.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said telecom operators will now be required to identify and share numbers where the probability of spam is high. Such numbers will have to undergo fresh KYC verification, while telcos will be required to move towards disconnection in cases involving spammers.

TRAI Tightens Action Against Spam Numbers

Under the new framework, telcos will have to identify numbers with a high probability of being used for spam and share the relevant information.

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These numbers will be subject to KYC re-verification, while telecom operators will also move towards disconnection of numbers found to be involved in spam activity.

TRAI has also reduced the complaint threshold for action. The number of unique complaints against the same number required for action has been cut from five to three.

Bulk AI Calls Come Under TRAI Scanner

Companies using AI for bulk commercial calls will now have to declare such usage to telecom operators to avoid being classified as spam.

TRAI has also proposed a termination charge of 5 paisa per minute for undisclosed bulk AI calling.

The move brings AI-generated and automated commercial calls under greater regulatory scrutiny as telecom operators work to distinguish legitimate commercial activity from spam.

140 And 1600 Series To Be Exempt From Spam Tags

Numbers using the special 140xx and 1600xx series will not be flagged as spam, according to the new rules.

TRAI has also barred apps such as Truecaller from tagging 1600- and 140-series numbers as spam.

However, if such apps want to flag other IDs as spam, data-sharing with telecom operators will now be mandatory.

Users Get Appeal Mechanism For Spam Complaints

For the first time, TRAI has introduced an appeal mechanism that will allow users to challenge an unsatisfactory resolution of their spam complaints.

The mechanism is aimed at giving users an additional route to seek redress when they are not satisfied with the outcome of a spam-related complaint.

What The New TRAI Rules Mean

The new framework expands the role of telecom operators in identifying suspected spam numbers, verifying their KYC details and taking action against repeat offenders.

At the same time, the rules bring AI-based bulk calling and spam-identification apps under greater scrutiny, while creating a formal appeal route for consumers.

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