Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi, Nikkei Track Wall Street Gains
GIFT Nifty traded at 23,343 on Friday, pointing to a muted start for Indian equities after the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended largely flat in the previous session.
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GIFT Nifty traded at 23,343 on Friday, pointing to a muted start for Indian equities after the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended largely flat in the previous session. Asian markets opened higher, following a recovery in US stocks, while investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate decision and the possibility of another rate increase this year.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.23% higher at 23,270.60 on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally lower, down 0.03% at 74,314.59. Gains in Pharma, Realty and auto stocks offset pressure from Metal and banking shares.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.92%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.76%. Pharma and Realty were the top-performing sectors, with both indices rising more than 1.5%. Banks, Metal and Oil and Gas were the only sectoral indices to end lower.
Asian Markets Rise
South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.97% in early trade on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.90%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.49%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.22% and Shanghai gained 0.42%.
The gains came after US equities recovered on Thursday as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision and its monetary-policy outlook.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 30 points, or 0.06%, in early Asian trade. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.08%, while Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.15%.
US stocks ended Thursday higher. The Dow rose 316 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7%.
The recovery followed the Federal Reserve's decision a day earlier to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Policymakers also signalled that another rate increase could be delivered this year.
Oil Prices Fall For Third Session
Oil prices moved lower for a third consecutive session as traders assessed improving supply prospects and developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict.
Brent crude fell below $104 a barrel after declining more than 3% over the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate traded near $101 a barrel.
Supply concerns have eased after Saudi Arabia began efforts to restore its damaged East-West oil pipeline to the Red Sea coast. The country is seeking to restore roughly half of the pipeline's capacity within days.
US Stocks Remain Mixed For Week
Despite Thursday's gains, US equities remained on course for a mixed weekly performance.
The Dow was down 1.5% week to date, while the S&P 500 had declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%, leaving the technology-heavy index on track for a weekly gain.
In India, market activity was also supported by heightened activity in the primary market, with IPOs keeping investors engaged. The weekly expiry of Sensex contracts added to trading activity during Thursday's session.
Stock Market Live: Share India Securities To Consider Fund Raising
Share India Securities will consider a fund-raising proposal at its board meeting, while the company has also announced an acquisition.
- Board to consider fund raising.
- Company has acquired 100% stake in Enshrine Leasing for Rs 39.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Board To Consider Fund Raising
Vedanta has scheduled a board meeting to consider a fund-raising proposal, adding a financing-related corporate trigger.
Stock Market Live: PowerGrid Board To Consider Fund Raise
PowerGrid Corporation is among the companies scheduled to consider fund-raising proposals at board meetings.
- PowerGrid Corporation board to consider fund raising.
Stock Market Live: Avantel Board To Consider Merger Of Subsidiary
Avantel's board is scheduled to consider a merger involving its wholly owned subsidiary, putting the corporate restructuring proposal in focus.
- Board to consider and approve the scheme of merger of wholly owned subsidiary with Avantel.
Stock Market Live: Aavas Financiers To Issue Rs 9,000 Crore NCDs
Aavas Financiers plans to raise funds through privately placed non-convertible debentures after receiving RBI approval for its managing director.
- To issue NCDs worth Rs 9,000 crore via private placement.
- RBI approves Manu Singh as MD for five years.
Stock Market Live: Responsive Industries Drops Proposed Buyback Plan
Responsive Industries has decided not to proceed with its proposed buyback, removing a previously announced corporate action from the company's plans.
Stock Market Live: Four Stocks Enter F&O Ban Period
Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance and SAIL are in the F&O ban period, making them key derivatives-market names to track.
- Stocks in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance and SAIL.
Stock Market Live: Petronet LNG To Form 50:50 JV For Biogas Plants
Petronet LNG will form an equal joint venture with Gruner Renewable Energy, with the proposed venture planning investments in biogas plants.
- To form 50:50 JV with Gruner Renewable Energy.
- JV to set up biogas plants with Rs 1,200 crore investment.
Stock Market Live: Wipro Partners With Aramco And SAP On STO360
Wipro has entered into a collaboration with Aramco and SAP to launch a solution focused on shutdown, turnaround and outage management.
- Pact to launch Wipro STO360 solution.
- Solution covers shutdown, turnaround and outage management
Stock Market Live: Oberoi Realty Allots 13.16 Lakh Sq Ft For Rs 7,891 Crore
Oberoi Realty has reported bookings linked to 13.16 lakh square feet of RERA carpet area, while also clarifying the status of its Gurugram project.
- 13.16 lakh sq ft RERA carpet area allotted for Rs 7,891 crore booking value.
- Company clarifies there is no stay on construction of its Gurugram project.
Stock Market Live: Federal Bank Approves $500 Million Note Programme
Federal Bank has approved a medium-term note programme that can include foreign currency bonds, adding a fund-raising-related trigger.
- Medium-term note programme of up to $500 million approved.
- Programme to include foreign currency bonds.
Stock Market Live: Skyways Air Revenue Jumps 93.1% In Q1
Skyways Air reported a sharp year-on-year increase in revenue for the quarter, alongside higher EBITDA and net profit.
Skyways Air (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 93.1% to Rs 1,217 Cr versus Rs 630 Cr.
- EBITDA at Rs 49.9 Cr versus Rs 18.3 Cr
- EBITDA Margin at 4.1% versus 2.9%
- Net Profit at Rs 19.7 Cr versus Rs 6.8 Cr
Stock Market Live: Bharat Electronics Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 648 Crore
Bharat Electronics has received additional orders worth Rs 648 crore since August 26, adding to its order-related market triggers.
- Additional orders worth Rs 648 crore since August 26.
Stock Market Live: GPT Infra Wins Rs 484 Crore RVNL Order
GPT Infra has secured a sizeable railway infrastructure order from RVNL, adding a fresh order win to the stock's trading cues.
- Order worth Rs 484 crore from RVNL.
- Contract covers railway bridge works.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Forge Opens QIP At Rs 1,947.70 Floor Price
Bharat Forge has opened its qualified institutional placement, making the fund-raising exercise a key corporate development for the stock.
- QIP opens at a floor price of Rs 1,947.70 per share.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Recap
The Nifty 50 closed 0.23% higher at 23,270.60 on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally lower, down 0.03% at 74,314.59. Gains in Pharma, Realty and auto stocks offset pressure from Metal and banking shares.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.92%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.76%. Pharma and Realty were the top-performing sectors, with both indices rising more than 1.5%. Banks, Metal and Oil and Gas were the only sectoral indices to end lower.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Higher
Asian markets opened higher, following a recovery in US stocks, while investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate decision and the possibility of another rate increase this year.
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