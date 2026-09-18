Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi, Nikkei Track Wall Street Gains

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GIFT Nifty traded at 23,343 on Friday, pointing to a muted start for Indian equities after the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended largely flat in the previous session. Asian markets opened higher, following a recovery in US stocks, while investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate decision and the possibility of another rate increase this year.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.23% higher at 23,270.60 on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally lower, down 0.03% at 74,314.59. Gains in Pharma, Realty and auto stocks offset pressure from Metal and banking shares.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.92%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.76%. Pharma and Realty were the top-performing sectors, with both indices rising more than 1.5%. Banks, Metal and Oil and Gas were the only sectoral indices to end lower.

Asian Markets Rise

South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.97% in early trade on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.90%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.49%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.22% and Shanghai gained 0.42%.

The gains came after US equities recovered on Thursday as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision and its monetary-policy outlook.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 30 points, or 0.06%, in early Asian trade. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.08%, while Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.15%.

US stocks ended Thursday higher. The Dow rose 316 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7%.

The recovery followed the Federal Reserve's decision a day earlier to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Policymakers also signalled that another rate increase could be delivered this year.

Oil Prices Fall For Third Session

Oil prices moved lower for a third consecutive session as traders assessed improving supply prospects and developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

Brent crude fell below $104 a barrel after declining more than 3% over the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate traded near $101 a barrel.

Supply concerns have eased after Saudi Arabia began efforts to restore its damaged East-West oil pipeline to the Red Sea coast. The country is seeking to restore roughly half of the pipeline's capacity within days.

US Stocks Remain Mixed For Week

Despite Thursday's gains, US equities remained on course for a mixed weekly performance.

The Dow was down 1.5% week to date, while the S&P 500 had declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%, leaving the technology-heavy index on track for a weekly gain.

In India, market activity was also supported by heightened activity in the primary market, with IPOs keeping investors engaged. The weekly expiry of Sensex contracts added to trading activity during Thursday's session.