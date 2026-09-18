Terrifying Scene: Training Mission Goes Wrong, F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes - Video

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed in a rural field in northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon, triggering evacuation orders after the pilot ejected safely during what officials said was a routine training mission.

The aircraft went down around 1:30 p.m. near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township, Grand Traverse County, south of Traverse City, according to local officials. Videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke and flames rising from the crash site in an open field.

The jet reportedly belonged to the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard, based in San Antonio.

In a statement, the Texas Military Department said the F-16 "was on a routine training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center, in Alpena, when it experienced an incident earlier this afternoon."

The pilot ejected via parachute before the crash and was found conscious and alert, Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine said. Michigan State Police later confirmed the pilot was in stable condition at a local hospital, with no other injuries reported.

Grand Traverse County Emergency Management ordered residents within one mile of the crash site to evacuate, while a shelter-in-place order was issued for properties along County Road 633 between Jefferson Place and Blair Townhall Road, NBC reported.

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State police said the measure was linked to a chemical spill caused by the crash.

Blonshine said she did not believe anyone on the ground was injured or that any homes had been damaged. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is working with military investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

The aircraft was reportedly among a group of Texas Air National Guard jets in Michigan for Operation Northern Cactus, a joint training exercise involving student and instructor pilots.

All Texas Air National Guard aircraft participating in the exercise were grounded following the incident and are expected to remain so for at least 24 hours, officials said.

Multiple agencies, including the Michigan State Police, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, responded to the scene.

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