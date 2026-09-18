iPhone 18 Pro Sale Begins Today: Price, Variants, Colours And Key Feature

Apple is raising the bar once again with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as the new iPhones bring upgraded displays, a new-generation chipset, enhanced cameras, and longer battery life. Both models are available in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy colour options and offer storage configurations of up to 2TB.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both support ProMotion with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits, Ceramic Shield 2 and an anti-reflective coating.

ALSO READ; iPhone Duo Fits In One Hand? Apple Faces Photoshop Accusations Over Promotional Image

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. The chipset includes a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims the GPU delivers up to 40% faster performance than the A19 Pro, along with 50% higher memory bandwidth. Both phones come with 12GB RAM and run iOS 27.

Cameras and Battery

The Pro models feature a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup comprising a main Fusion camera with variable aperture, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto camera. Apple claims up to 36 hours of video playback on the Pro and 45 hours on the Pro Max.

iOS 27 and India Manufacturing

iOS 27 introduces an AI-powered Siri with improved conversational responses, contextual awareness and deeper integration across apps.

Foxconn and Tata Electronics are manufacturing the iPhone 18 Pro models in India. Apple is increasing production capacity to supply both Indian and overseas markets from launch day, making these the first Pro models manufactured in India to be available globally at the start of sales.

India Price and Storage

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

ALSO READ; iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max Get Big Discounts: Prices Drop After iPhone 18 Sale

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions cost Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.