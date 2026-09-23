Profit-Taking To Oil Swings: Three Reasons Why US Stock Futures Signal Mixed Wall Street Session

US stock futures were largely muted early Wednesday, signalling a mixed opening for Wall Street as investors weighed profit-taking after recent gains, renewed swings in oil prices and uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict. S&P 500 futures were up 0.05% as of 6:45 a.m. ET, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.04%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also down 0.04%.

Here are three factors driving the cautious tone in US stock futures:

Profit-Taking After Strong Tech-Led Gains

Investors appear to be taking a breather after a strong run for technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to four sessions. The tech-heavy index also touched a fresh all-time intraday high before closing at a record level. The gains have left the market vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly after the recent rally in technology and growth stocks.

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The S&P 500 finished marginally lower on Tuesday but remains only about 0.7% below its all-time high. The Dow, meanwhile, fell 0.4%.

The mixed futures indicate that investors are weighing whether the recent rally can extend further or whether some consolidation is likely.

Oil Prices Remain Volatile

Oil prices are once again emerging as a key driver for US equities as investors monitor developments around the US-Iran war. Brent crude futures for November delivery were last trading around 0.4% higher at $99.60 a barrel after erasing earlier overnight losses. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.5% at $90.04 per barrel.

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The reversal in oil prices prompted futures on the major US averages to pare earlier gains.

Elevated crude prices remain a concern for investors because a sustained rise in energy costs could add to inflationary pressures and affect corporate margins and consumer spending.

Uncertainty Over US-Iran Talks

Geopolitical developments remain at the centre of market sentiment after US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US and Iranian officials had held a three-hour meeting during the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York.

Trump described the meeting as a “very good meeting”.

Earlier Tuesday, in his address to the UN, Trump said he faced a “big decision” over whether to reach a deal with Tehran or “annihilate” the country.

The conflicting signals have left investors closely watching the possibility of further diplomatic engagement, while remaining alert to the risk of renewed escalation.

For Wall Street, developments around the conflict are particularly important because of their potential impact on oil prices and broader inflation expectations.

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