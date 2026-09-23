DGTR Recommends 5-Year Extension Of Anti Dumping Duty On Aluminium Foil Imports From China, Thailand, Indonesia And Malaysia

The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has recommended a five-year extension of anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imported from China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, according to a notification.

The Finance Ministry will take the final decision on the matter.

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The duty recommended by the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) on 'Aluminium foil 80 micron and below' ranges between $93.53 per tonne and $976.99 per tonne.

"The authority, after examining submissions made by all interested parties in the present investigation, considers it appropriate and necessary to recommend continuation of definitive duties...for a period of five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

The application for initiation of sunset review investigation was filed by Hindalco Industries, LSKB Aluminium Foils, Raviraj Foils, Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, Shyam Sel and Power Ltd, and SRF Altech Ltd.

The notification added that dumped imports have impacted the profitability of the domestic industry.

"Despite duties in force, there are significant imports, especially from Thailand...Chinese exporters are highly export oriented and are likely to export higher quantities if duties cease," it said.

In September 2021, the duty was first imposed for five years.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt due to a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

All four countries are members of the WTO.

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India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to $19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16% to $131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of $112.6 billion in 2025-26 from $99.2 billion in 2024-25.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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