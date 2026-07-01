India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probes Against Five Products From China, Other Nations

India has initiated anti-dumping probes against imports of five products from China and other nations, following separate complaints filled by domestic manufacturers.

The five items are moulded soda-lime glass vials; electric tractors in 6x4 and 4x2 axle configuration in any form; cyanuric chloride; polyethylene terephthalate film above 100 microns; and carbon raiser made anthracite coal.

These five applications have been filed by separate domestic firms before the commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to initiate these five probes.

PGP Glass Ltd has filed the application seeking an alleged dumping probe against imports of moulded soda-lime glass vials, used in pharma industry for storage of injectable medicines, vaccines, antibiotics, from China.

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IPL Tech Electric Pvt Ltd, too, has sought investigations against dumping of electric tractors, used in logistics and goods transportation operations, by Chinese firms.

The applicant has alleged that dumped tractors are causing material injury to the domestic industry and has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports, according to the DGTR's notification.

Similarly, Superform Chemistries has sought the probe against imports of Cyanuric Chloride, used in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments industries, from China and the European Union (EU).

While Carbon Resources has filed an application seeking investigations against an alleged dumping of "carbon raiser made anthracite coal, from China; Garware Hi-Tech Ltd has asked for investigations against cheap imports of 'Polyethylene Terephthalate Film above 100 microns', used in industrial applications, from China, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE".

In all these applications, the five applicants have alleged that the dumped imports of these goods are causing material injury and has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties.

"On the basis of the application filed by the applicant... on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating dumping of the product... the authority, hereby, initiates an antidumping investigation," one of the notifications said.

In all these probes, the directorate would determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping of the chemical exported from these countries.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of duties on imports of all these five products.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India.

In the last month, India initiated 10 such probes against dumped import of certain goods from China.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine if domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

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India and these countries are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

China has overtaken the US to emerge as India's largest trading partner in 2025-26, with bilateral trade reaching USD 151.1 billion.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to USD 19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to USD 131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of USD 112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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