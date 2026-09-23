Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart, Zepto Face Penal Action Over Happilo Dates, Dhatura Sales

- FSSAI initiated action against Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart, and Zepto for violations
- Allegations include misleading claims and non-compliant sale of food products online
- Amazon and Flipkart cited for misleading claims on Happilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated penal action against five major e-commerce platforms over alleged food safety and regulatory violations involving products sold or displayed online.
The action covers Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto, according to details shared by FSSAI. The regulator has cited issues including misleading or non-compliant product claims and violations linked to the sale, display and offering for sale of certain food products through e-commerce platforms.
Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd faces action over Happilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange for alleged misleading or non-compliant claims. It has also been cited over the online sale, display and offering for sale of Datura (Dhatura) fruits and seeds, which FSSAI said were not compliant with applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
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Flipkart India Pvt Ltd has been named in connection with the same Happilo Premium Date Bites – Zesty Orange product over alleged misleading or non-compliant claims.
For Swiggy Instamart Pvt Ltd, the action covers Happilo date bites, along with Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt over alleged misleading claims and non-compliant product information. Datura fruits and seeds are also part of the action against the platform.
Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd has been cited over the Happilo Premium Date Bites product, while Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd, which operates BigBasket, faces action over Happilo date bites, the three Milky Mist products and Datura fruits and seeds.
The regulator said the proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and applicable FSSAI regulations.
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The action comes as online grocery and e-commerce platforms increasingly become channels for food purchases, placing greater focus on the accuracy of product claims and compliance of items listed for sale.
Importantly, the FSSAI material states that penal action has been initiated; it does not indicate in the shared information that final penalties have already been imposed on the platforms.
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