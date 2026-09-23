'Israel Kills, But We're Sanctioned': Iran President Tears Into US At UN General Assembly

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised the United States over sanctions against Tehran while accusing Israel and the US of military action against Iran, as he addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Israel kills. We are sanctioned. We are punished. This is a double standard,” Pezeshkian said, arguing that US sanctions disproportionately affect sick, poor and vulnerable people in Iranian society.

He accused Washington of seeking to pressure countries by imposing costs on their populations, saying Iran does not seek special treatment but equal rights under international norms.

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Pezeshkian also called for a single standard to be applied to all countries, warning that a world governed solely by military power, war and bullying would become increasingly dangerous.

“If we seek true peace and stability, we must apply a single standard for all,” he said.

The Iranian president said Tehran was prepared for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations, but rejected what he described as negotiations conducted under the “language of force”.

“Iran extends its hand towards the world,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran's outreach was “not out of weakness” but reflected its belief in its own strength and resilience.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump used his UN address to defend Washington's actions against Iran and warned that the conflict could escalate further if Tehran does not reach a deal with the US.

Pezeshkian said Iran's security could not be separated from that of other countries in the region.

“Either we will build security together, or we will have to live with insecurity together,” he said.

He also accused Trump of making statements about Iran that, in his view, ran counter to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

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Pezeshkian said increased sanctions and pressure would not force Iran to surrender its position, declaring that Tehran was ready for negotiations but would not accept what he characterised as coercion.

The remarks come amid ongoing US-Iran tensions and diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. US and Iranian officials have held indirect talks through mediators, while Tehran has also signalled conditions under which it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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