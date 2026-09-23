Amazon Retail Losses Widen To Rs 1,158 Crore In FY26

E-commerce firm Amazon Retail, which manages Amazon Now and Amazon Fresh, has posted a widening of losses to Rs 1,158.3 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 394.2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2025.

According to the filing data, the loss was mainly due to an increase in cost of goods by 64 per cent to 2,887.9 crore -- accounting for almost 94 per cent of the company's revenue, and a reduction in operating margin to 37.1 per cent in FY26 from 18.6 per cent in FY25.

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The total sales of Amazon Retail grew by 49.46 per cent to Rs 3,065.1 crore during the reported fiscal year from Rs 2,050.8 crore in FY25.

"Amazon Retail India Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2025-26 as Rs 3,080 crore, a 49 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 1,158 cr during the same fiscal. This is a 194 per cent increase from the last financial year," Tofler said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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