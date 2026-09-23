Cargo Ship Left Burning In Hormuz After Projectile Strike; Two Casualties Reported

A cargo vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unidentified projectile, according to a new alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the British agency that monitors shipping safety across the region, reports stated.

The strike set the vessel alight and left it without propulsion, drifting in the water rather than continuing under its own power, according to reports.

Everyone aboard the ship made it off safely. The UKMTO said the full crew was evacuated following the strike, though the agency also confirmed there were two casualties as a result of the incident. No further detail has been released on the nature or severity of those casualties, or on how many crew members were aboard at the time, the reports stated.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Investigation Underway, No Environmental Damage Reported

The source of the projectile has not been identified. The UKMTO said the matter is now under investigation by relevant authorities, though it stopped short of naming any party responsible or speculating on where the projectile originated. For now, one piece of reassuring news stands out: the agency reported no signs of environmental damage stemming from the attack, such as a fuel or cargo leak.

ALSO READ | Iran Warns Of 'Painful Strikes' If US Launches Fresh Attacks, Sets Conditions To End Conflict

UKMTO Urges Caution For Other Vessels

In the meantime, the UKMTO issued a standard advisory to other ships operating in the strait, urging vessels to proceed with heightened caution and to flag any unusual or suspicious activity directly to the agency. Hormuz remains one of the busiest and most closely monitored shipping corridors in the world, given its role as a key route for maritime trade passing between the Gulf and international waters.

Vessel Details Remain Unconfirmed

Details on the vessel involved, including its flag, size, or cargo, have not been made public. The UKMTO has not indicated whether it expects to release further updates as the investigation into the incident progresses.

ALSO READ | Strait Of Hormuz To Stay Closed Until US Fulfils June Deal Pledges: Iran's Ghalibaf

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.