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US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Slip As Oil Prices Gain Amid US-Iran Uncertainties

Nasdaq Composite fell 0.21%, S&P 500 declined 0.11%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained marginally unchanged.

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US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Slip As Oil Prices Gain Amid US-Iran Uncertainties
Image: Unsplash
  • US stocks opened lower on September 23 amid Middle East uncertainties
  • Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21% to 27,186.52 at market open
  • S&P 500 declined 0.11% to 7,756.66 in early trading hours
What might happen to oil prices if Iran talks succeed?

US stocks opened in red Wednesday, September 23 as crude oil prices gain as uncertainties continue in the Middle East.

Nasdaq Composite fell 0.21% to 27,186.52, S&P 500 declined 0.11% to 7,756.66, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained marginally unchanged at 51,818.52 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.  

Geopolitical developments remained in focus as traders look for a resolution to the Middle East conflict after President Donald Trump indicated progress in US talks with Iran. Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. 
 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

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