US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Slip As Oil Prices Gain Amid US-Iran Uncertainties

US stocks opened in red Wednesday, September 23 as crude oil prices gain as uncertainties continue in the Middle East.

Nasdaq Composite fell 0.21% to 27,186.52, S&P 500 declined 0.11% to 7,756.66, while Dow Jones Industrial Average remained marginally unchanged at 51,818.52 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.

Geopolitical developments remained in focus as traders look for a resolution to the Middle East conflict after President Donald Trump indicated progress in US talks with Iran. Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.



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