DDA Tightens Park Security After Astha Kunj Incident, Orders More CCTV, Night Patrols

The Delhi Development Authority has ordered a security overhaul across its parks, including tighter entry controls after sunset, expanded CCTV coverage and increased night patrolling, following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a park at Astha Kunj near Nehru Place.

Under the new measures, parks with multiple entry points will restrict selected gates during late evening hours and before closing, according to NDTV sources. Security staff will also be deployed at vulnerable entrances and poorly lit areas.

The DDA has also directed officials to identify dark spots across its parks through a time-bound assessment. Additional lighting and floodlights will subsequently be installed at locations considered vulnerable, with evening and night vigilance to be strengthened.

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CCTV surveillance is set for an expansion as well. Additional cameras will be installed at major entry points and other sensitive locations, while existing surveillance systems will be strengthened wherever necessary.

The authority will also coordinate with the Delhi Police and other agencies concerned to increase night-time bike patrolling around parks and ensure that suspicious or illegal activity is reported promptly.

Security guards will face closer monitoring, with attendance, patrolling and on-ground performance to be checked through regular field inspections.

The DDA has also ordered the installation of safety boards within seven days across its parks, displaying park rules, emergency contact details and public-safety instructions.

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Visitors will be advised to use well-lit pathways and illuminated areas during evening hours. At the same time, the DDA plans to involve resident welfare associations and other local stakeholders in strengthening neighbourhood-level vigilance.

Separately, the authority will conduct a comprehensive safety audit of its parks within a week, covering security arrangements, lighting, patrolling and cleanliness.

The measures come after a minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park on Monday evening, prompting the DDA to reassess security arrangements during evening and night hours across its wider park network.

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