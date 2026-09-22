Delhi To Get Dedicated 'Pink Force': LG Orders Women Patrol Units At Colleges, Metro Stations

After more than 1,300 grievance sessions and over 10,000 complaints resolved, Delhi's Jan Sunwai programme is set for a digital upgrade, with LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directing that complaints filed under the weekly initiative, which has been running since June, be acknowledged and tracked online within a fixed timeline.

The meeting also saw the announcement of a dedicated women's patrol force, modelled on Goa Police's Pink Force. The unit will comprise specially trained women personnel and be stationed at metro stations, colleges, schools and other locations identified as high-risk, particularly during vulnerable hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi Traffic Advisory For August 15: Check Road Closures, Diversions Near Red Fort On Independence Day

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Building On, Not Replacing, Existing Patrols

Delhi Police already runs women-led scooter and beat patrols around schools, colleges, markets and metro stations. The new unit would add a dedicated and branded force to these existing patrol efforts.

Police were also directed to sustain Operation Shishtachar, the anti-harassment and eve-teasing initiative around public spaces, which the LG had ordered police to strengthen near campuses and transit hubs in August. The Pink Force is the more distinctive new measure announced at this meeting.

Separately, local police stations and beat officers have been asked to step up foot and motorcycle patrols in areas with heavy footfall or elevated crime rates.

Child Safety And Internal Reforms Also Addressed

Every police district has been asked to designate a nodal officer for child safety and conduct quarterly school sessions covering POCSO awareness, cybercrime, substance abuse and road safety.

On the internal front, the LG pushed for faster promotions, particularly for lower-ranking and women officers, along with scheduled grievance hearings at Police Headquarters.

The directives also called for tougher action against drug trafficking, stronger cybercrime-handling capacity, closer monitoring of major traffic bottlenecks, and efforts to turn police residential colonies into model zero-waste zones.

ALSO READ | Hair Pulled, Pushed, Slapped: Woman Assaults Help In Gurugram's The Camellias, Video Goes Viral

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.