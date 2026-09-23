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Asian Games Medal Tally: India Slips 5 Places Even After Weightlifting Silver; Check Standings After Day 4

India’s medal tally rose from seven to 12, but the country position in the standings dropped to 13th.

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Asian Games Medal Tally: India Slips 5 Places Even After Weightlifting Silver; Check Standings After Day 4
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi, red, competes in the women's 60kg wushu semifinal in Asian Games.
PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

India's medal-winning campaign continued on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with the country adding medals across multiple sports.

Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, while India also secured bronze medals in the men's and women's skeet team events. Jay Meena added another bronze in men's singles soft tennis.

India's men's badminton team also secured a bronze medal after reaching the semifinals, while Roshibina Devi assured another medal after progressing to the final of the women's 60kg wushu event.

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India currently sits 13th in the overall medal standings, slipping five places despite winning five medals. India ended Day 3 of the Asian Games with seven medals and now has 12.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

China are at the top of the standings with 78 medals, with Japan in second and South Korea in third. Kazakhstan and Thailand occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while India sits at the 13th position with 12 medals.

India At Asian Games 2026

Shooting has contributed the most with seven medals so far, while the Indian women's cricket team won the only gold for India. Mirabai Chanu also added silver to the tally.

Overall Medal Standings As Of September 23

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ALSO READ: India At Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Thursday Events

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