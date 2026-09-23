Sedemac Block Deal: HDFC Life Among Three Holders Likely To Sell Rs 1,330-Crore Stake

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd. is likely to be in focus on Thursday as three shareholders are set to sell a combined 10% stake in the company through block deals, according to deal details.

The proposed block deal is estimated at around Rs 1,330 crore, with the floor price set at Rs 3,000 per share, representing a discount of around 2% to Wednesday's closing price. The transaction is likely to take place through the block window on September 24.

A91 Emerging Fund, Xponentia Opportunities Fund and HDFC Life are likely to be among the sellers. The three shareholders are expected to sell around 4.43 million shares, equivalent to a 10% stake in Sedemac Mechatronics.

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As of June 2026, A91 Emerging Fund held a 10.94% stake in the company, while Xponentia Opportunities Fund and HDFC Life held 5.51% and 2.49%, respectively.

Sedemac Mechatronics made its stock market debut in March at a premium to its IPO price. The shares opened at Rs 1,535 on the NSE, marking a 13.5% premium over the issue price of Rs 1,352. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 1,510.

The company's Rs 1,087.45 crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 80.43 lakh shares, with no fresh issue component. The subscription period for the issue closed on March 6.

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Sedemac Mechatronics had raised Rs 325.88 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The anchor book included investors such as Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, 3P Investment Managers, WhiteOak Capital and PineBridge Global Funds.

Under the OFS, promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit, along with investors including Mace Private Limited, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, 360 One Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund and HDFC Life Insurance Company, sold shares in the company.

About Sedemac Mechatronics

Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-application electronic control units (ECUs) to leading original equipment manufacturers in the mobility and industrial markets.

The company caters to customers across India, Europe and the United States. It was the first domestic company to develop, design and manufacture sensorless commutation-based integrated starter-generator ECUs for three-wheelers and two-wheelers powered by internal combustion engines.

Sedemac Mechatronics Share Price Today

The proposed transaction comes after a strong run in Sedemac Mechatronics shares since its stock market debut earlier this year. The shares closed 0.03% higher at Rs 3,035.20 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has declined 1.52% over the past week and 5.47% over the past month.

However, the stock remains sharply higher on a year-to-date basis, having gained 111.91%.

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