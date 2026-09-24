YouTube Announces Expansion In India, Partners With Amazon, Ajio, Meesho, Snapdeal And Tata CLiQ

Video streaming platform YouTube on Thursday announced the expansion of its shopping affiliate programme in India, partnering with major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, AJIO, Meesho, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ.

The new tie-ups build upon YouTube's existing affiliate partnerships with Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, Shopsy, and Tira, creating a unified digital catalogue spanning value marketplaces, fashion, and beauty retail, the company said.

The expansion comes amid surging economic returns for local creators, the company said. Average affiliate payouts to Indian creators grew by over 160 per cent year-on-year between the first quarter of 2025 and 2026, outpacing the 100% global growth rate.

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"With our creators seeing life-changing revenue, and our merchant partners and brands seeing measurable impact, we're building a thriving economy where creativity directly leads to commerce," Gunjan Soni, Managing Director – India, YouTube, said.

YouTube noted that shopping-related watch time in India has increased by 55% year-on-year, driven by more than 45 crore logged-in users searching for product-related content on the platform.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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