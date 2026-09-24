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Eli Lilly Gets US FDA Nod For Once-Weekly Onswik Insulin For Type 2 Diabetes

Lilly’s FDA approval is based on the QWINT Phase 3 programme, which evaluated Onswik in more than 3,400 adults with type 2 diabetes across four clinical trials.

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Eli Lilly Gets US FDA Nod For Once-Weekly Onswik Insulin For Type 2 Diabetes
Onswik is the fourth global approval for Lilly’s insulin efsitora.
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  • Eli Lilly received FDA approval for Onswik, a once-weekly basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes
  • Onswik improves blood sugar control alongside diet and exercise
  • Approval was based on Lilly's QWIN⁠T Phase 3 trials involving over 3,400 adults with type 2 diabetes
How much will the weekly insulin cost?

Eli Lilly has secured US Food and Drug Administration approval for Onswik (insulin efsitora alfa-gobe), a once-weekly basal insulin injection for adults with type 2 diabetes, adding a dosing option to its diabetes portfolio.

The approval covers Onswik for use alongside diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control. Lilly said the treatment is designed to provide basal insulin coverage across seven days, reducing injections compared with once-daily basal insulin.

According to PR Newswire reports, the FDA decision is supported by Lilly's QWIN⁠T Phase 3 pro⁠gramme, which invo‌lved more than 3,400 adults with type 2 diabe﻿te‍s across four registration trials.

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In the studies, once-weekly Onswik achie​ved non-infer﻿ior reductions​ in A1C compared with daily insulin glargine U-100 or insulin degludec U-100. Lilly said its overall safety profile was similar to the daily basal insulins evaluated.

Also Read | Novo Shares Plunge 6% Despite CagriSema Beating Lilly In Diabetes Trial

Onswik is the fourth global regulatory approval for the treatment, following actions by the Europea‍n Medicines Agency, Mexico's COFEPRIS and Japan's ⁠Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

The product will be sold in the US as the Onswik KwikPen in two concentrations, 500 units/mL and 1,000 units/mL, with launch expected in coming months.

Lilly said the drug is intended only for adults with ​type 2 diabetes and should not be used by people with type 1 diabetes because of the risk of severe hypoglycemia.

Common side effects include low blood sugar, injection-site reaction​s, allergic react​ions, itching, rash, swelling of the hands and feet and weight gain.

Onswik expands the diabetes ⁠po⁠rtfolio, which includes insulin, incretin-b﻿ased treatments and oral and injectable medicines.

Also Read | Lilly's Experimental Shot Cuts Body Weight By 23% In Study

The approval comes as insulin remains important for many people with type 2 diabetes who do not achieve blood sugar goals with other therapies. Lilly said the weekly format could reduce injections while maintaining blood sugar control.

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