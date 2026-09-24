'Made In China’ Gucci? New $1,000 Sneaker Stirs Debate Over Italian Heritage

Gucci has officially introduced new luxury sneaker models bearing a "Made in China" label, marking a significant departure from its long-standing, rigid commitment to Italian craftsmanship.

The move underscores the challenge Demna, Gucci's designer, faces: crafting innovative products while managing costs to appeal to aspirational shoppers, the majority of luxury buyers who are more price-conscious than the ultra-wealthy.

Demna will showcase his newest collection at a Milan runway event on Friday. His success is vital for parent company Kering and CEO Luca de Meo, who assumed leadership last year to steer the company through a turnaround but has witnessed this year's initial share price rebound fail to gain traction.

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Gucci, Kering's flagship brand, has seen sales drop 50% over the last three years, compressing margins and prompting the group to close dozens of stores, Reuters reported.

Echoing his time at Balenciaga, Demna has unveiled a futuristic sneaker design named Drip. According to Gucci's website, the shoe is labelled "Made in China". Reuters also noted that Drip models showcased in a Gucci store in Paris bore the same label.

Concerns Over Italian Heritage

In a statement, Gucci affirmed that Italy would "always be at the heart of Gucci's manufacturing model and identity," yet noted it had chosen to collaborate with the Chinese manufacturer just as it had previously partnered with Swiss and Japanese suppliers for items such as watches and eyewear.

"The partner selected offered the technological know-how and capabilities most appropriate for achieving the performance and quality standards we were seeking," it ​added.

A Gucci representative reportedly stated that there were no wider intentions to relocate Gucci manufacturing outside Italy.

Last month, the Drip sneaker described on Gucci's website as “Demna's first sneaker for Gucci” was released as part of the designer's Primavera collection.

Priced at about €800 in Europe and $1,000 in the United States, it costs less than many other Gucci shoes, yet remains firmly within the luxury segment. The laceless design is crafted from nylon, canvas, or suede.

The Drip offers a departure from Gucci's more conventional white leather-laced Ace sneakers, and its sock-like silhouette echoes Demna's bulky sneaker styles at Balenciaga, which became a streetwear sensation in the late 2010s.

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The Gucci website also shows a second slip-on sneaker model from the same Primavera collection, made of leather and labelled "Made in China." The brand spokesperson stated that the model was manufactured in China for similar technical reasons tied to the shoe's design.

China serves as a major global centre for sneaker manufacturing, and its producers have built solid reputations with both mass-market and premium brands. Some analysts argue that, in Gucci's case, deviating from “ Made in Italy” might provoke a backlash.

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