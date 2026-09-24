Myntra Creates Over 26,000 Temporary Jobs Ahead Of Festive Season

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Thursday said it has created more than 26,000 seasonal employment opportunities ahead of the festive season and its 'Big Fashion Festival'.

​The hiring represents more than a two-fold increase in seasonal hiring compared to the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Of the total seasonal positions, over 350 roles have been reserved for persons with disabilities, while women will constitute 30 per cent of the fulfilment centre workforce.

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The seasonal roles encompass supply chain operations, such as sorting, grading and packing, with 8,000 delivery partners and 2,700 customer service roles rounding out the seasonal team.

​The workforce has been recruited from several states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, to support operations across five fulfilment hubs located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bilaspur and Binola.

​Myntra said the additional workforce will strengthen its operational and delivery capacity during the festive surge, supporting express services such as 'M-Express', which offers product delivery within 24 to 48 hours in select locations.

“The festive season brings together thousands of people who work behind the scenes to create the experience that customers see and enjoy. As we scale our seasonal workforce this year, in addition to creating employment and income opportunities, we remain committed to ensuring our people feel supported, recognised, and truly part of the celebration.

“From recognising everyday champions to creating opportunities for women and differently abled individuals, we want to build an environment where people can bring their best through the Big Fashion Festival,” Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said.

Myntra said it has put in place a set of recognition and engagement initiatives to support its workforce through the high-intensity festive period. Daily performance-based SPOT Rewards and Recognition, team challenges and other moments of celebration are planned across all centres.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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