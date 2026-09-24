FSSAI Moves To Strip 'Paneer' Title From Dairy Analogues In New Draft Proposal

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a draft notification proposing that products made from non-milk ingredients should no longer be allowed to use the word ‘paneer' on their packaging or in marketing, as reported by NDTV.

The proposal would also cover products currently registered under the category ‘Analogue in Dairy Context'. Such products would have to be sold and marketed under a different name if the proposal is finalised.

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Existing Products May Also Come Under New Rules

The proposed changes may apply not only to new products but also to products that already have a licence or registration. This means dairy analogue products currently available in the market could also have to change their packaging, labelling and marketing if the draft is finalised.

Draft Proposal Could Change How Dairy Analogues Are Marketed

Under the proposed changes, products covered by the rules would no longer be able to use the word ‘paneer' and would have to be sold under a different name. The changes could give consumers clearer information about the nature of products made using non-milk ingredients.

FSSAI Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Proposal Within 60 days

FSSAI has invited suggestions and objections from stakeholders, industry representatives and the public for 60 days from the publication of the draft notification. The authority will consider the feedback received before deciding on the final rules.

For now, the proposal is only a draft and is not a final rule. If finalised, it could change how products currently classified as dairy analogues are named, labelled and marketed in India.

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