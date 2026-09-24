Pine Labs and Google Cloud are joining forces to develop AI-powered tools for Indian merchants, with a focus on sales, payments, advertising, and customer support as businesses increasingly explore so-called agentic commerce.

Under the partnership, Pine Labs will‍ use Google's Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build AI agents aimed particularly at small and mid-sized businesses.

The companies said these merchants have generally been slower to adopt automated, AI-led commerce tools compared with larger retailers, as per The Tribune reports.

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The partnership will cover several products across the merchant ecosystem. Pine Labs plans to introduce an advertising to‍ol designed to help businesses place promotions across ‍platforms including Google Search and YouTube.

It is also developing P3P, a payments product intended to settle transactions initiated by AI agents. Alongside this, Grantex will focus on compliance and auditability, with the objective of helping AI-driven transactions operate within Indian financial regulations.

Pine Labs' issuing business is separately developing Jarvis, a tool for merchants using its Woohoo platform. The product is intended to support account setup and customer service. The companies see the collaboration as a way to bring AI-driven commerce capabilities to a wider section of India's merchant base rather than conc‍entrating them among large enterprises.

Pine Labs CEO B. Amrish Rau said the company wants to prevent agentic commerce from becoming a technology limited to t‍he top end of the market.

Goog‍le Cloud India Digital Natives Business Managing Director Amit Kumar said the partnership combines Pine Labs' commerce infrastructure with Google Cloud's AI and analytics capabilities.

Pine Labs operates across multiple markets, including India, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US and parts of Africa. Its business spans digital payments, merchant services, issuing, prepaid products, gift cards and selected credit offerings.

T‍he partnership marks Pine Labs' latest push into AI-led commerce, with the company seeking to integrate intelligent automation into how merchants advertise, transact with customers and manage their digital operations.

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