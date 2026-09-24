Hunkkaar: The Roar OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Courtroom Drama?

Hunkkaar: The Roar is an upcoming crime thriller that follows a young girl whose accusation against a powerful spiritual leader turns into a high-stakes legal battle. As the case unfolds, she faces growing pressure while fighting for justice.

The series blends courtroom drama with a story of power, influence and courage. Here's everything to know about Hunkkaar: The Roar before it arrives on OTT this week.

What Is The Story About?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hunkkaar: The Roar follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, who accuses Baapji, a powerful and widely respected spiritual leader of sexual assault. Her allegation sets off a legal battle that puts Baapji's influence under scrutiny.

As the case moves forward, Meenu faces pressure from different sides while standing by her accusation and seeking justice. The story combines elements of crime, courtroom drama and the struggle between an individual and a powerful figure.

Cast And Characters

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda leads the series as Meenu Rawat, while Raghubir Yadav plays Baapji. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur also feature in key roles cast.

The supporting cast includes Rajesh Sharma, Zoya Hussain, Ram Kapoor, Charu Shankar and Veen Harsh.

ALSO READ: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Mango Pachcha, Agadha & More — Here's What To Watch

Team Behind The Series

Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia have directed the series, with Mehra also serving as one of its creators alongside Heeraz Marfatia. The project is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Mangata Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. The series was originally developed under the title Nyaya.

When And Where To Watch?

Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Shaque: Trust No One, Don't Be Shy, Hunkkaar: The Roar — Movies, Series To Watch

Watch The Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.