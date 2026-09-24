Don't Be Shy OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Alia Bhatt-Backed Rom-Com?

Love, friendship and growing up take centre stage in Don't Be Shy, a coming-of-age rom-com about a young woman whose life does not go quite as planned.

As unexpected relationships enter the picture, she is forced to deal with emotions and situations she never saw coming. The film is backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and features a young cast in key roles.

What Is The Story About?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Twenty-year-old Shyamili "Shy" Das thinks she knows exactly how her life will unfold, from studies and career plans to relationships. However, things take an unexpected turn when she finds herself caught between three very different people.

Mayank is a wealthy and charming romantic interest, while Dhruv is her introspective childhood friend. Tara, meanwhile, is a free-spirited presence who adds another layer to Shy's already complicated life.

As relationships shift, the story moves through first love, heartbreak, friendship and the uncertainty that comes with growing up. The film also explores how unexpected connections can change the way people see themselves and those around them.

Cast, Characters

Aarushi Bajaj plays Shyamili "Shy" Das, the film's central character. Piyush Khati plays Mayank Jhunjhunwalla, while Ansh Duggal portrays Dhruv Kumar. Bianca Arora plays Tara Verma.

The supporting cast includes Kunaal Roy Kapur as Mr. Q, Anurag Basu as Joy Das, Neha Dhupia as Nandini Verma and Anju Alva Naik as Jaya Das. Alia Bhatt also makes an uncredited appearance.

ALSO READ: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Mango Pachcha, Agadha & More — Here's What To Watch

Team Behind The Film

Don't Be Shy is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, with Sehaj Kaur Maini also credited as a writer. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are among the producers, with Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar serving as co-producers. Ram Sampath has composed the music.

Don't Be Shy is Alia's fourth production under Eternal Sunshine Productions, following Darlings (2022), Poacher (2024) and Jigra (2024).

Speaking about the film, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt said in a joint statement that the project captures "something so honest about being young", while highlighting friendships, first love, heartbreak and the process of discovering oneself. Mukerji said the film came from her desire to revisit the kind of movies she watched while growing up.

When And Where To Watch?

Don't Be Shy will premiere on Prime Video on September 25, 2026. The film will stream in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Shaque: Trust No One, Don't Be Shy, Hunkkaar: The Roar — Movies, Series To Watch

Watch The Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.