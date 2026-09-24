Microsoft Launches Surface Pro 12-Inch, Laptop 13-Inch With Snapdragon X2 Plus: Check Price, Specs

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch, both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus chip, alongside a new Surface Mouse with built-in haptic feedback.

Microsoft claims up to 18% better battery efficiency, over 60% faster graphics and nearly double the local AI processing power compared with the previous generation. The Pro retains its tablet-to-laptop 2-in-1 design, while the Laptop offers a full keyboard and a 3:2 aspect-ratio touchscreen.

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Pricing And Availability

The Surface Pro starts at $1,149.99 (~Rs 1,10,400), while the Surface Laptop starts at $1,199 (~Rs 1,15,200). Both launch on October 13 in select markets, with a 5G option available on the Pro for business buyers. The Surface Mouse costs $79.99 (~Rs 7,700) and also arrives on October 13 in Black and Platinum, matching the colour options of the two laptops.

Display And Performance

The Pro has a 12.3-inch PixelSense LCD display, while the Laptop has a 13.3-inch display, with both offering 500 nits of brightness. Both run a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor with a Hexagon NPU rated at 80 TOPS and an Adreno GPU. They are available with 16GB/24GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage, and run Windows 11 Home.

The Pro supports the Slim Pen, an optional keyboard and Ink Canvas for sketching, notes and AI image and text tools. Microsoft also cites faster Office performance with this generation.

Cameras, Ports And Connectivity

The Pro has a 1080p front camera and a 10MP rear camera, while the Laptop has a single 1080p webcam. The Pro gets two USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 7, while the Laptop adds a USB-A port and headphone jack alongside USB-C and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Battery And Build

The Laptop is rated for up to 22.5 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web use, while the Pro offers up to 15.5 hours and 13 hours, respectively. The Pro weighs 686g, while the Laptop weighs 1.23kg. The Laptop features an aluminium body, backlit keyboard and precision trackpad. Both devices are fanless.

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Surface Mouse

The ambidextrous mouse delivers haptic feedback for clicks and window snapping, includes a customisable button that can be used for Copilot, and connects via Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-device pairing support.

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