Googlebook Launched: Price, Features, Specifications, Hardware And Other Details

Google has opened pre-orders for its new Googlebook laptop category, starting at US$899, as the company expands its hardware business into the premium artificial-intelligence PC market. The new devices combine ChromeOS desktop capabilities with Android integration and Google's Gemini AI tools.

Hardware And Design

Google is working with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo on the initial Googlebook lineup. The launch models feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors, with future models expected to use MediaTek chips. They offer at least 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and up to 14 hours of battery life.

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The laptops come in 13- to 15-inch configurations and use premium materials including aluminium, magnesium and carbon fiber. Some models weigh below 2.85 pounds, while security features include fingerprint and facial authentication.

Gemini AI Features

A major focus of Googlebook is Gemini-powered productivity. Google's Magic Pointer allows users to select content on the screen and trigger contextual AI actions, while another feature lets users create customised desktop widgets using natural-language prompts.

Gemini can also assist with writing, organising information and working with content displayed on the laptop.

Google is emphasising continuity between Googlebook and Android smartphones. Users can access phone files, mirror apps and move tasks between devices. The Cast My Apps feature allows Android applications to be opened directly on the laptop.

Pricing And Availability

Pre-orders began September 21, with US shipments scheduled for October 4. Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia are scheduled to receive the devices from October 5.

Each Googlebook priced from $899 includes 12 months of Google AI Pro, with 5TB of cloud storage, along with additional software and entertainment benefits.

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The launch marks Google's expansion of ChromeOS-based computing into the premium laptop and AI-PC market, increasing its competition with established PC makers and Apple.

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