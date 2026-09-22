Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Jumps 6% After Order Win — Details Here

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares gained sharply in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced two orders worth more than Rs 985 crore, including a 534.3 MWp solar project in Rajasthan and two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in South Africa.

The stock rose as much as 7.44% to Rs 186.25 per share on the BSE. At 9:27 am, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares were trading 5.45% higher at Rs 182.80, while the BSE Sensex was largely flat at around 74,875.

The gains came after the renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company announced the two order wins.

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Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Order Details

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. said it has secured a 534.3 MWp order in Rajasthan from a leading independent power producer in India. The project involves a Balance of System (BOS) package and has been awarded by a new customer.

The company has also won an order for two BESS projects with a combined energy storage capacity of 616 MWh in South Africa from a Middle East-based renewable energy project developer. The project is a turnkey EPC wrap assignment and comes from a repeat customer.

The combined value of the two orders, including taxes, is more than Rs 985 crore, according to the company.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said the South African project is its second-largest utility-scale BESS project to date.

The Rajasthan project is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 0.80 million tonnes upon commissioning.

What Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Said

Commenting on the order wins, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, said the two projects reinforce the company's business momentum and customer confidence in its execution capabilities.

He added that the orders also highlight the company's customer relationships, project execution expertise and skilled workforce.

About Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a pure-play, end-to-end renewable energy EPC solutions provider. Its portfolio spans utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid and energy storage, and wind projects.

The company has a total portfolio of over 28.7 GWp, including commissioned projects and those under various stages of construction. Its operations and maintenance portfolio stands at 18.3 GWp of solar power projects.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has a presence across 28 countries, with operations spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia and the Americas.

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