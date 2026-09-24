The Vvaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Sees Decent Ticket Sales

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is set to release in theatres, with the film seeing decent advance bookings across India.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has opened its advance booking with Rs 2.51 crore already recorded across India. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 100,573 tickets for 5,890 shows across 1,307 theatres in 442 cities. The film's overall occupancy stands at 8.2%, with 12 housefull and 108 fast-filling shows.

Based on TrackTollywood data, among the top cities, Delhi leads with Rs 23.74 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 20.10 lakh, Patna at Rs 15.89 lakh, Hyderabad at Rs 11.29 lakh and Kolkata at Rs 9.60 lakh. Pune has recorded Rs 8.87 lakh, while Bengaluru stands at Rs 8.30 lakh.

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State-wise, Haryana leads with Rs 49.33 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 41.70 lakh, Bihar at Rs 26.64 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 20.37 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 20.20 lakh. West Bengal has recorded Rs 16.07 lakh, followed by Telangana at Rs 11.96 lakh and Andhra Pradesh at Rs 1.17 lakh.

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About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It belongs to the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres and is presented in Hindi.

The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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