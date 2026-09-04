Tata Curvv Series X: Price, Variants, Colours, Features And Other Details

Tata Motors has officially expanded its lineup with the introduction of the Tata Curvv, India's first SUV Coupé. Combining the practicality of a traditional SUV with a sporty, aerodynamic sloping-roof silhouette, the Curvv is engineered to redefine the mid-size SUV segment through modern design, robust safety, and premium family-focused comfort.

The Curvv ICE offers three distinct engine options paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) transmission:

1.2L Revotron Petrol

1.2L Hyperion Turbo Petrol

1.5L Kryojet Diesel

Built to meet stringent active and passive safety standards, all models feature standard safety enhancements, including 6 airbags, flush door handles, and a raised SUV stance with high ground clearance. Across the cabin, passengers benefit from advanced connected-car tech, generous boot space, and distinctive front and rear LED lighting signatures.

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The vehicle is structured across five major variant tiers, ranging from Rs10.00 Lakhs to Rs 19.00 Lakhs:

Smart X (Starting at Rs10.00 Lakhs): The entry trim features 17-inch AeroStyle wheels, Mélange Grey fabric upholstery, LED DRLs, 10.16 cm (4'') Digital Instrument Cluster and Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution.

Pure X / Pure X+ (Rs11.00 Lakhs - Rs13.30 Lakhs): Adds a 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, fully automatic climate control, 17-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels, and PlushLux Oyster White leatherette seating. Dark Edition options (DK) are also available.

Creative X+ (Rs12.91 Lakhs - Rs14.46 Lakhs): Introduces 18-inch Diamond Cut alloys, an AeroView voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree 3D surround-view system with blind-view monitoring, and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit.

Accomplished X (Rs14.00 Lakhs - Rs15.55 Lakhs): Builds on the Creative X+ package with refined interior finishings and powertrain options in both manual and DCA configurations.

Accomplished X+ (Rs18.50 Lakhs - Rs19.00 Lakhs): The flagship tier adds a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof with ambient mood lighting, and sequential Light Saber LED DRLs.

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