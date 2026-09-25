2026 Tata Aeris Launched: Price, Colours, Features And Other Details; Bookings Open Today

Tata Motors on Friday launched its new compact sedan, the Aeris, in India. The booking opens for the new model on the same day. Here is what we know about the Car.



Tata Aeris Engine And Gearbox Options



The Aeris comes with petrol and iCNG powertrain options. The petrol version uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, which produces 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox. The iCNG version produces 75.5PS of power and 96.5Nm of torque, according to the launch information. It is also offered with manual and AMT transmission options.



Tata Aeris Design And Features



The Aeris gets a significantly revised design compared with the Tigor. At the front, it features slim LED lighting elements, integrated DRLs and a redesigned bumper. The rear gets connected looking tail lamps and a revised bumper. Inside, the sedan gets a redesigned dashboard with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The cabin also features a new two-spoke steering wheel. Earlier teasers and pre-launch reports had confirmed a 10.24-inch touchscreen display and a redesigned cabin layout.



Tata Aeris Colour Options



The Tata Aeris gets a new purple exterior shade, which was also previewed in Tata Motors' teasers ahead of the launch. The car is also expected to be offered in multiple colour options, such as Dandeli Drizzle (Purple), Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson (Red), Pure Grey, Pristine White, giving buyers a choice between more conventional shades and the new purple finish.

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Tata Aeris Safety Features



Safety is another major focus of the new sedan. The Aeris gets six airbags as standard, along with features such as electronic stability control, hill-hold control and other safety systems. The car also gets features including blind-view monitoring and tyre-pressure monitoring, depending on the variant.

Bookings are now open, while deliveries are scheduled to begin from October 11.



Tata Aeris Price In India



The Tata Aeris starts at Rs 5.29 lakh for the Smart petrol manual variant.

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The Pure variant is priced at Rs 6.14 lakh, while the Pure+ and Creative variants cost Rs 6.74 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh, respectively.

The top-spec Accomplished petrol manual variant is priced at Rs 8.19 lakh.

The iCNG range starts at Rs 6.29 lakh for the Smart variant.

The Pure, Pure+ and Creative variants are priced at Rs 7.14 lakh, Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh, respectively.

The top-end Accomplished iCNG variant costs Rs 9.19 lakh. All prices are introductory ex-showroom prices for Delhi, displayed by Tata Motors at the launch.

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