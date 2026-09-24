Zuckerberg Says Meta's New Muse Wearables Bring 'Personal Superintelligence' Within Reach

At Meta Connect 2026, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said delivering personal superintelligence is "now within reach", while unveiling new devices designed to bring Muse, Meta's personal AI agent, beyond the phone and computer. Calling Muse the "centrepiece of our vision for what we are building", he said he expects it to become "the personal superintelligence that billions of people around the world are going to use to accomplish their goals and improve their lives."

A Strong Debut

Currently limited to the US and Canada, Muse has already reached the No. 1 spot on the US App Store, ahead of ChatGPT, according to the Moneycontrol report. Zuckerberg said the AI agent is already helping "millions of people".

Muse can browse the web, fill out forms, manage email and calendars, book travel, shop, compare prices and track expenses. It can also connect with services such as Spotify and Ticketmaster.

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Meta is partnering with Stripe, Shopify, PayPal, Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Wayfair, Expedia and Instacart to expand shopping through Muse. Amazon, however, has blocked Muse from accessing its platform. Zuckerberg said Muse will remain largely free, with Meta potentially taking a small cut from transactions in the future.

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Privacy

Each Muse agent runs on its own Muse Secure VM, a dedicated virtual machine designed to keep the agent and user data contained. Meta says a future Muse Confidential VM will encrypt the entire virtual machine, including user data and conversations, with a key held only by the user, meaning even Meta would not be able to access it.

The Bigger Vision

Muse reflects Zuckerberg's broader vision for personal superintelligence, which he outlined last month in a 6,500-word manifesto arguing that superintelligence should be widely distributed rather than concentrated.

"We believe that the best way to create a positive future for everyone is to put power in people's hands... empowering people is the source of prosperity," he said, framing superintelligence as a tool for "creation and invention, not automation."

From Metaverse To AI

Zuckerberg also acknowledged Meta's shift in focus from the metaverse towards artificial intelligence.

"When we started building glasses, we thought the metaverse would come first and advanced AI would come later. But now it's quite clear that a personal superintelligence will not only come first, it will be much bigger and more important," he said.

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New Glasses And Muse Charm

Meta also unveiled its Meta VR Glasses, which it describes as combining an IMAX-quality cinema experience with spatial computing. The device is expected to launch in spring 2027 at $1,300.

The company also introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first audio-only glasses, alongside an expanded range of AI glasses. Meta said it expects to offer more than 100 styles across Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta Glasses by the end of the year.

Zuckerberg also briefly showed Muse Charm, a palm-sized device designed to let users interact with Muse without reaching for their phones. The device is still a prototype, with Meta expected to provide more details later this year.

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