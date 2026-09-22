'Muse' Drives Market Surge: Meta Shares Jump 20% Since Launch Of Autonomous AI Assistant

Meta Platforms has ignited a powerful Wall Street rally, with shares jumping more than 20% following the September 8 debut of its action-oriented AI assistant, Muse.

Analysts characterise Muse as a watershed moment for generative AI—marking the leap from passive conversational tools to autonomous, transactional engines poised to unlock multi-billion-dollar top-line growth.

Rather than simply answering prompts, the agent executes real-world tasks—ranging from travel booking and correspondence to high-value transactions like car sales. The tool operates on a freemium model, offering paid plans at $20 and $100 monthly for higher usage volumes.

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Since its launch, shares of Meta Platforms have surged more than ​20%, outpacing the "Magnificent 7" group of US tech companies during the period. Shares have added ​over $200 billion in market capitalisation to touch their highest level in more than seven ⁠months as of last close, reported Reuters.

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According to a recent JP Morgan research note, Muse has the runway to rival ChatGPT's consumer reach. Analysts attribute its early adoption curve to three primary catalysts: clear product-market fit, an accessible free tier that drives low-friction trials, and Meta's expansive built-in distribution network.

In just 12 days on the market, the Muse app has surpassed 2.8 million downloads across the US and Canada, according to data from Apptopia. The app is currently live on both iOS and Android.

Muse outperformed ChatGPT's early debut by roughly 38%, logging 1.8 million downloads in its first 12 days compared to 1.3 million for ChatGPT.

Early ⁠reviews suggest "functionality is resonating with users, particularly the agent's ability to execute multi-step tasks and workflows with limited user intervention", BofA Global Research analysts said.

A Wall Street tech surge driven by excitement over Meta's Muse sent Meta stock jumping more than 11% and lifted major semiconductor players, propelling AMD past the $1 trillion market cap milestone for the first time alongside gains from Intel.

"The market has ⁠interpreted Muse as a boon for the already significantly bottlenecked CPU market," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

Raising its price target on Meta to $875, Jefferies modelled a $10.8 billion annualised revenue opportunity for Muse. The projection assumes the platform hits 1 billion users by year-end 2027 with a 3% paid-conversion rate.

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UBS Global Wealth Management analysts said in a note that Meta's Muse provides "early evidence that consumer AI ⁠agents ​could achieve broad adoption, offering new AI monetisation opportunities beyond enterprise ​application".

Wall Street maintains an overwhelmingly bullish stance on Meta Platforms: 57 out of 64 covering brokerages (89%) assign the stock a "buy" or equivalent rating, backed by a median price target of $760, per LSEG data.

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