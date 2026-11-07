20 Employees, Over Rs 1 Lakh Each: Surat Businessman’s Diwali Gesture Goes Viral

Most Diwali bonuses arrive as a line in a salary slip. At one Surat textile business, they came stacked on puja thalis.

Ramswaroop, a textile businessman from the city, gave each of his 20 employees more than Rs 1 lakh in cash as a Diwali gift. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Notes on a Thali

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The clip shows him counting bundles of notes, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 500, before arranging them neatly on silver-coloured puja platters. The thalis were then handed over to the employees one by one. In all, the gifts came to more than Rs 20 lakh.

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Several employees appeared visibly moved. One woman can be seen breaking down in tears after receiving her gift.

Employer

In the video, Ramswaroop speaks candidly about himself. He admits he can sometimes lose his temper at work, but says he has never wished his employees anything but well.

He also explained why he chose to give the money this way. All his employees are women, he said, and the gift was his version of “mamera,” a Rajasthani custom in which a woman receives money and gifts from her maternal uncle. Just as an uncle would, he said, he was giving mamera to every one of them.

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Not the Only Generous Boss This Diwali

Ramswaroop isn't the only employer making headlines this festive season. Earlier this week, a company in Delhi's Rohini surprised its staff with iPhone 16 smartphones as Diwali gifts.

A 15-second video shared on the company's Instagram account showed the phones, in white, green, blue and black, each tied with a ribbon and placed on employees' desks. “No competition. Aapko kya mila? (What did you get?)” the company wrote. That clip drew its own share of envy online.

ALSO READ | BMC's Big Diwali Gift: Rs 33,000 Bonus For Staff; Who Qualifies And What To Know

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