'Still Getting Soan Papdi? Resign': Viral Video Shows Office Employees Getting Air Fryers For Diwali

For many Indians, Diwali gifting comes with one familiar tradition: the exchange of Soan Papdi boxes. Whether it is friends, relatives, neighbours or colleagues, the sweet somehow finds its way into almost every household during the festive season.

And while some happily enjoy it, others have turned the recurring gift into a running joke on social media.

Now, a video showing employees receiving something rather different from the usual box of Soan Papdi has caught the internet's attention. Instead of the familiar sweet box, the employees can be seen proudly showing off air fryers as their Diwali gifts.

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The video, shared on Instagram, has struck a chord with social media users, particularly those who are used to receiving the same traditional sweet every festive season.

Its tongue-in-cheek message is clear: perhaps it is time for companies to think beyond Soan Papdi when choosing Diwali gifts for their employees.

The clip has also brought back the annual Soan Papdi conversation, with the sweet often becoming the subject of memes and jokes around Diwali.

The idea that one household's unwanted gift becomes another person's festive present has become a familiar part of the season's humour.

Social media users have often joked about the predictable nature of these exchanges, with some wondering how many times the same box changes hands before it is finally opened.

The air fryer, meanwhile, appears to have won over viewers looking for a break from the usual festive gifting routine. For employees who have spent years receiving boxes of Soan Papdi, the appliance could well feel like a Diwali upgrade.

After all, this year, the only thing getting passed around might just be the air fryer recipes.

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