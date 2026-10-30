'Ask Virat Kohli': SC Suggests Kohli As Face of Firecracker-Free Diwali Campaign

The Supreme Court has suggested involving cricketer Virat Kohli in a campaign urging people in Delhi-NCR to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers, as it questioned whether existing measures to curb pollution were making any difference.

During a hearing on October 29, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale said popular sportspersons and public figures could help spread awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers. The judges also observed that repeated court directions to control pollution had become almost an academic exercise, as violations continued despite restrictions.



Supreme Court Questions Firecracker Ban Enforcement



The bench questioned government authorities over the lack of detailed information on action taken against violations during the previous festive season. It asked whether enforcement teams had conducted inspections, seized prohibited firecrackers and initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. The court said restrictions would have little impact unless authorities ensured compliance on the ground.



It also urged officials to conduct public awareness campaigns through television, newspapers and other platforms, including initiatives to educate children about celebrating festivals responsibly. While the bench said it was not inclined to impose a complete ban, it warned that continued failures to enforce the existing rules could prompt a tougher response.



ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Smog Hangs Over City's Skyline, AQI Still 'Poor'; Check IMD's Forecast​



Health Risks From Green Firecrackers Raised​



During the hearing, the court was informed about the health risks associated with firecracker emissions, including fine particulate matter that can damage the respiratory system and affect other organs. The court's amicus curiae, Aparajita Singh, also raised concerns about products being sold as green firecrackers without a reliable way to verify their authenticity. She argued that even genuine green crackers produce pollution, although at lower levels than conventional products.



Petitioners sought a complete ban, while representatives of firecracker manufacturers argued that stricter regulation would be more effective than a blanket prohibition, which they said could encourage illegal sales.



Delhi Government Outlines Pollution Control Measures



The Delhi government told the court about planned measures to address winter pollution, including restrictions on older vehicles, changes to government office timings and the deployment of anti smog guns. However, the bench sought greater accountability and evidence showing whether existing measures had produced results.



The hearing highlights the difficulty of controlling Delhi NCR's pollution while balancing public health, festive traditions and the firecracker industry's interests. The court's emphasis on enforcement suggests that awareness campaigns alone will not be enough without effective monitoring and action against violations. Its final decision on the restrictions remains important for determining how firecracker use will be regulated.



ALSO READ: 'Super El Nino' Could Trigger 3,73,000 Deaths Worldwide, India Faces Highest Toll

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.