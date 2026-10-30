Health Insurance Covers Hospitalisation. But Who Pays for Tests, Medicines, and Follow-up Visits?

Health insurance may cover a large part of a hospital bill, but medical expenses do not necessarily end when a patient is discharged. Follow-up consultations, diagnostic tests and prescribed medicines can add to the cost of treatment in the weeks that follow. For instance, a patient recovering at home may still need blood tests after a week, medicines for a month and another visit to the doctor, all of which can mean additional out-of-pocket expenses.

What Happens to Expenses After Discharge?

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Most people buy health insurance for financial support in case of a medical emergency. Health insurance usually pays for hospitalisation expenses as per the terms of the policy. However, the costs outside the hospital can be different.

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Some health insurance plans cover tests, medicines, and doctor visits before hospitalisation and for a set time after discharge. These are called pre‑hospitalisation and post‑hospitalisation expenses.

The coverage depends on your health insurance policy. If your health insurance plan allows post‑hospitalisation expenses for 60 days, a follow‑up test within those 60 days may be reimbursed if it meets the policy conditions.

Read the Fine Print Before You Need It

It can be challenging because two health insurance policies may offer similar coverage for a hospital stay but different benefits once the patient is discharged.

This means checking the coverage period post-discharge, whether drugs and test reports will be covered, and the process of getting a reimbursement. Outpatient consultation coverage is another detail.

These details may seem unimportant when you are healthy. During recovery, however, they can make a real difference to your budget.

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Recovery Should Not Become Another Financial Burden

Medical treatment does not always end when a patient leaves the hospital. Follow-up visits, medicines, and repeat tests are often essential for a complete recovery.

A good health insurance policy should fit your treatment journey, not just your hospital stay. Before buying one, look beyond the hospital room and understand what happens after discharge. Because the real value of insurance becomes clear when you know which expenses it will actually pay for.

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