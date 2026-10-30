Syrma SGS Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 83% Even As Margin Contracts

Syrma SGS Technology declared second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit rose 83.1% to Rs 117 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 64 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 73.6% to Rs 1,990 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1,146 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 67.7% to Rs 193 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 115 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin contracted to 9.7% year-on-year from 10.1%.

Syrma SGS Technology (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

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Net profit up 83.1% to Rs 117 crore from Rs 64 crore.

Revenue up 73.6% to Rs 1,990 crore from Rs 1,146 crore.

EBITDA up 67.7% to Rs 193 crore from Rs 115 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 10.1% YoY.

The surge in net profit comes as Syrma SGS expects Rs 200 crore revenue from the first year of operation in FY 2027-28 from its joint venture entity with European electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem firm Elemaster Group, according to a report by PTI citing a top official of the company.

Through their joint venture Syrma SGS Elemaster Private LtdSyrma SGS Technology and Elemaster Group have established an electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

“The joint venture will set up a facility in Bengaluru with an initial investment of Rs 55 crore and is expected to generate around Rs 200 crore in revenue in its first full year of operations, FY28,” teh report quoted Syrma SGS Technology Executive Chairman, Sandeep Tandon at the inauguration of the new facility.

The facility is located in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, equipped with advanced surface mount technology (SMT), Through-Hole Technology (THT) and box-build assembly lines, a joint statement by Syrma SGS and Elemaster said.



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