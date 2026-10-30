Mumbai Rains: Smog Hangs Over City's Skyline, AQI Still 'Poor'; Check IMD's Forecast

Mumbai woke up on Friday to a layer of smog that cut visibility across parts of the city, even as light rain arrived in several suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and lightning, with light to moderate rain, through the morning and forenoon.

Visuals from the Wadala area showed a thick haze hanging over the skyline. Social media users described the city waking up to "a blanket of smog" that dented visibility, with light showers setting in just as the haze settled.

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By around 7:21 a.m., rain was being reported in Borivali and Kandivali in the northern suburbs.

IMD Forecast: Thunderstorm And Lightning Likely

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Mumbai on Friday. It expects one or two spells of very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places.

These spells are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the morning to forenoon.

The weather office's city forecast also points to thunderstorm activity with lightning and light to moderate rainfall both in the morning and in the forenoon. Residents heading out early have been advised to watch for sudden showers.

Lightning, which accompanies thunderstorms, is a particular risk in open areas.

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Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

Air quality in the city has not improved despite the showers. According to the AQI website, Mumbai's live Air Quality Index stood at 163 at 8:11 am local time. The platform categorised air quality as "Poor".

The site tracks real-time PM2.5 and PM10 levels, the fine particulate pollutants most commonly used to gauge how clean or polluted the air is.

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The combination of haze and rain made for a grey start to the day. Reduced visibility is a concern for commuters, particularly on roads and at crossings where traffic is already heavy in the morning rush.

Health experts generally advise that people with respiratory conditions, children and older residents limit prolonged outdoor exposure when air quality is poor. Those travelling during thunderstorm spells should avoid sheltering under trees or near exposed structures.

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